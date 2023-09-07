RACHEL PIERCE

Rachel Melancon Pierce, 57, a native and resident of Cut Off, LA passed away peacefully on Monday, September 4, 2023 at her home.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, September 12, 2023, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Cut Off, LA from 9:00AM until time of service. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11:00AM. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Rachel is survived by her Husband, Jessel Pierce; Daughter, Rebekah Pierce; Mother, Nola L. Melancon; 3 Sisters, Christine Savoie (Bobby), Julie Duet (Jay), and Vicky Martin (Dwayne); Brothers-in-law, Curtis Pierce (Eva), Bryant Pierce (Judy), Patton Pierce (Lisa); Sisters-in-law, Priscilla Trahan (Elson), and Mona Danos (Doug); Nieces and Nephews, Shane Savoie (Melissa), Madeline Duet (Charles), Jessie Duet, Nicole Orgeron (Brett), Godchild- Nicholas Martin, and a host of other nieces, nephews, family and friends on her husband’s side.
She is preceded in death by her Father, Irvin Melancon, Jr., and her Godchild, Zachary Savoie.
Falgout Funeral Houma is handling all arrangements.
