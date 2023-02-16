RAMEAUX ORGERON

Rameaux John "TeeDee" Orgeron, 65, passed away Tuesday, February 14, 2023 in his residence surrounded by his family.
He was born on December 22, 1957 in LaRose, Louisiana and had been a resident of Vinton for the last 7 years, moving from Hackberry where he had resided for 25 years. Rameaux enjoyed playing bingo, fishing, hunting, and watching his grandkids play sports. He received Christ as his savior at Trinity Baptist Church in Lake Charles.
Survivors are his wife of 46 years, Karen Turner Orgeron of Vinton; his children, Michael John Orgeron and wife, Cari of Moss Bluff, Michelle Marie Jinks of Hackberry, and Kevin John Orgeron of Vinton; his siblings, Billy Orgeron, Ronald Orgeron, Beverly Cortez, and Elmire Orgeron; seven grandchildren, Keaton Jinks, Kade Jinks, Karson Jinks, Noah Orgeron, Jacob Orgeron, Elijah Orgeron, and Amelia Orgeron; and numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, Rameaux Antoine Orgeron and LillyBert Marie LeBlanc Orgeron; and a brother, Elmo Orgeron.
His funeral will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, February 17, in Hackberry First Baptist Church. Pastors Monte Rowse and Steve James will officiate. Burial will be in Hackberry Cemetery under the direction of Hixson-Sulphur Memorial Funeral Home. Pallbearers will be his sons, grandsons, and his Godchild, Brett Bird. Visitation is from 4-8 p.m. Thursday and from 9 a.m. until the time of service Friday in the church. Words of comfort and expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.hixsonfuneralhomes.com.
