RAMONA GAUTREAUX

Ramona Pitre Gautreaux entered into eternal rest on Saturday, September 17, 2022 at the age of 71.
Beloved wife of the late Willie Gautreaux. Daughter of Annie Mae Guidroz Pitre and the late Curren Pitre.
Loving and devoted mother of Chad Gautreaux (Armando), Mindy Gautreaux Punch (Jason) and Brad Gautreaux. Grandmother of Lindsey Chaisson and Jason Punch, Jr. Loving sister of Paula Eschete (the late Gilbert), Phyllis Pinell (Albert), Juanita Lagarde (Lionel), Annie Dufrene (Jude), Curren Pitre (Robyn) and James Pitre (Stacey). Godmother of Danny Comardelle. Survived by many nieces and nephews. Ramona is also survived by her beloved and loving Canine Companion, Pestash.
She is the daughter-in-law of the late Willie and Lillian Gautreaux. Sister-in-law of Patsy Mouton (Kenneth), Dorothy Calecas (John), Louella Mata (Manuel), Roy Gautreaux and the late Evelyn Barraza (the late Ramon) and the late Joseph Gautreaux and the late Rodney Gautreaux.
Ramona was born in Raceland and was a resident of Bridge City for 52 years. She was a Crossing Guard for Mildred S. Harris Elementary School, formally Bridge City Elementary School.
The family would like to extend a sincere appreciation to the Doctor’s and Staff of Carpenter House for their love and care given to Ramona.
Family and friends are invited to attend the Visitation at MOTHE FUNERAL HOME, 7040 Lapalco Blvd., Marrero on Friday, September 23, 2022 from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be held at the funeral home on Friday at 1 p.m. Interment will be in Restlawn Park Cemetery, Avondale, LA.
Family and friends may offer condolences at mothefunerals.com.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.