RAYMOND DANIELS

Raymond James Daniel Sr., age 64, passed away on Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at 5:45 a.m. He was a native of Larose and resident of Galliano, LA.
Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Galliano on Friday, September 23, 2022 beginning at 9:00 a.m. until a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. with burial following in Holy Rosary Cemetery in Larose.
Raymond is survived by his wife of 40 years, Carolyn Payne Daniel; stepfather, Raymond Clingan; son, Raymond J. Daniel Jr. and wife, Elizabeth; daughters, Shala Payne and Shanda Payne; brothers, Carl Daniel and wife, David Daniel and wife, George Daniel, Otis Darjean and wife, John Darjean and wife, and Jaime Daniel; sisters, Arianna and Connie Deajean, Beverly Daniel, and Cindy Bannister and husband; brothers-in-law, Liam Wells and Mark Hughes; grandchildren, Dayllyn, Kameron, Emmirye Daniel, Raelyn and Mila Ayala-Daniel, Gabriel Ayala, and Noah Miller; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Raymond was preceded in death by his parents, Lemon Daniel and Georgia King Clingan; brother, Curtis Daniel; sisters, Minnie Wells, Denise Hughes, and Katherine Isidore and husband.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.