RAYMOND HODSON

Raymond “Ray” Hodson, III, 57, a native and resident of Mathews, La., passed away on June 16, 2023.
Visitation will be June 22, 2023 at St. Hilary of Poitiers Catholic Church from 9:00am until service time. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. with burial at a later date.
“Ray” is survived by his daughters, Meghan Hodson (Dominick Owens), and Hailey Hodson; their mother, Melodi B. Hodson; grandchildren, Samuel and John-Paul Owens; parents, Raymond, Jr. and Mary Breaux Hodson; siblings, Tommy Hodson, David Hodson, Matthew Hodson, Benjamin Hodson, Jill Hodson, and Ann Hodson; numerous nieces and nephews that he loved dearly.
“Ray” was preceded in death by his grandparents; Raymond, Sr. and Theresa Robichaux Hodson, Leon, Sr. and Aline Bourgeois Breaux.
“Ray” was a graduate of Central Lafourche High School, class of 1984, and a member of the CLHS Trojans basketball and football teams. He worked tirelessly on behalf of his family during the day, and passionately as a cattleman with his father in the evening and on weekends. He loved to provide and cook for his family. He also enjoyed physical fitness and watching sports. Later in life, he began to embrace the idea of traveling to spend time with family. He will be missed tremendously.
