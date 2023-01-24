RAYMOND LEBLANC

Raymond A. LeBlanc, 83, a native of Lockport, La. and resident of Galliano, La. passed away on Monday, January 23, 2023 with his loving family near his side.

Visitation will be Saturday, January 28, 2023 at Falgout Funeral Home in Galliano, La. from 10:00 a.m. until service time. A Memorial Service will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home.

Raymond is survived by his daughters, Melinda Baye and Jan Corcoran (Michael); step-children, Angela Pitre and Todd Pitre; grandchildren, Jacob, Andrea (Andrew), Aaron (LeAnn), Pamela, and Brianna; great-grandchildren, Joseph and Lincoln; brothers, A.J. LeBlanc (Janet), and Guy LeBlanc.

Raymond was preceded in death by his wife, Judy LaFont LeBlanc; parents, Augustin and Emelda Orgeron LeBlanc; infant son, Dwayne LeBlanc; and grandson, Rusty Kellen Baye.

 

 

