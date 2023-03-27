RAYMOND PELLEGRIN

Raymond M. Pellegrin, 90, a native and resident of Larose passed away on Saturday, March 25, 2023.
Visitation will be held at Our Lady of the Rosary Catholic Church on Thursday, March 30th from 9:00 a.m. until funeral time. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. with burial to follow in the church cemetery.
Raymond is survived by his wife of 65 years, Peggy S. Pellegrin; daughter, Anitra “Tina” (Eddie Fremin); grandchildren, Cody (Morgan) Savoie, and Alyssa (Matthew) Anderson; and sister, Mary Olivier.
Raymond was preceded in death by his sons, Chet Pellegrin, and Drew Pellegrin; parents, Ovile and Leona Bailleaux Pellegrin; brothers, Hursman Pellegrin, and Johnny Pellegrin; sisters, Mabel Ledet, and Nolina Plaisance.
Falgout Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements.
