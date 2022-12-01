REMA CHOUEST

Rema “Granny Banana” M. Chouest, 86, a native of Golden Meadow and resident of Galliano passed away on Friday, November 25, 2022. 

Family and friends are invited to a visitation on Wednesday, November 30th, 2022 at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church in Golden Meadow from 9:00 am until service time. Her Funeral Mass will begin at 11:00 am with procession following to her burial in Cheramie Cemetery in Galliano. 

Mrs. Rema is survived by her children, Belinda St. Pierre (Gilbert Sr.), Johnson Vincent Chouest (Belinda), Germaine Williams (Crawford, Sr.), and John Howard Chouest; grandchildren: Gilbert St. Pierre Jr., Christopher Jordan Sanders (Dominique), Nicholas (Nay) Sanders, Natalie S. (Xavier) Mills, Crawford Lee Williams Jr., Natasha Chouest Davis (George), Chantel Naquin (Timothy), Chelsie Grant (Anthony) and her children; great grandchildren: Angelique St. Pierre (Sage), Dominique St. Pierre, George Davis, Brayden Davis, Callie Nethery, Anna Naquin, Isaiah, Christopher, Neveah, Christian, Caleb, Landen, Javon, Caden, Taveah, and Elijah; and great great grandchildren: Matalie, Beckett, and Benny; and brother-in-law: Irving Bourg. 

Mrs. Chouest was preceded in death by her husband: Johnson Joseph Chouest; granddaughter: Reba Marie Williams; parents: Dewey and Rosaline Kiger Doucet and sisters: Leola Guidry (Elwine) and Clarra Bourg. 

Falgout Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements.

