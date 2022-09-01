RENA LASSEIGNE

It is with broken hearts that we announce the passing away of Rena Boquet Lasseigne, 89, a native of Point-aux-chene, La. and resident of Galliano, La. She entered into her eternal reward on Wednesday, August 31, 2022.
Visitation will be on Tuesday, September 6, 2022 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Galliano, La. from 9:00 a.m. until service time. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. at church with burial at Cheramie Cemetery.
Rena is survived by her children, Brian (Glendia) Lasseigne, Dean (Sarah) Lasseigne, Donna L. Mousseau, Jack (Jill) Lasseigne, and Nicole (Dexter) Callais; brother, Wilfred Boquet; 16 grandchildren; and 19 great-grandchildren.
Rena was preceded in death by her husband, Wilbert Joseph Lasseigne; parents, Joseph E. and Flora Dupre Boquet; brothers, Lloyd, Edwin, Paul, and Lawrence Boquet; sisters, Gertie Boquet, Josephine Bellanger, Marjorie Neal, Marlyne Hebert, and Barbara Ann LeCompte; and great-grandchild, Ruth Marie Lasseigne.
Rena enjoyed working in her flowerbeds. Her family meant the world to her.
She was a parishioner of St. Joseph Catholic Church.
Falgout Funeral Home entrusted with funeral arrangements.
