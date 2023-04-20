REVEREND ENO DANTIN

Reverend Eno Joseph Dantin, Sr. 87, resident of Galliano, La. passed away Wednesday, April 19, 2023.

He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Lurie Ann Scioneaux Dantin; daughters, Darleen Gable (Jim), Enolia Malone (Dwayne); 8 grandchildren, Eric, Erika, Alicia, Lauren, Kayla, Krista, Natasha, and Cody; 21 great-grandchildren; and 3 bonus great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his son, Eno “E.J.” Dantin, Jr.; and brothers, Morris Dantin and Javan Dantin.

Pastor Dantin loved to fish, he loved people, and he dearly loved his family and his work for the Lord.

Visitation will be on Sunday, April 23, 2023 at Lighthouse Worship Center 18082 Highway 3235, Galliano, La. 70354 from 5:00 pm until 9:00 pm. A Funeral will be celebrated at 10:00 am on Monday, April 24, 2023 at Lighthouse Worship Center with burial at Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery, 1225 Whitney Avenue, Gretna, Louisiana.

Falgout Funeral Home is entrusted with funeral arrangements.

