RICHARD CHERAMIE

Richard “Dickie” Anthony Cheramie, 81, a native of Golden Meadow and resident of Cut Off, LA passed away on Friday, February 17, 2023 at 6:50 p.m.

Family and friends are invited to attend the visitation at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church in Golden Meadow on Thursday, February 23, 2023, beginning at 9:00 a.m. until a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. with burial following in Cheramie Cemetery in Galliano.

Dickie is survived by his wife of 62 years, Johanna P. Cheramie; son, Richard “Rickie” and wife, Jana; daughters, Vickie C. Lemoine and husband, Kenneth, and Nikki C. Keller and husband, Jarrod; brothers, Murphy “Fry” and Raymond “Ray” Cheramie; grandchildren, Brody Savoie and wife, Sierra, Slye Cheramie and wife, Sabrina, Hanna Lemoine, Seth Cheramie and wife, Olivia, Payton Lemoine, Grace Kenney, and Max Kenney; and 5 great-grandchildren.

Dickie was preceded in death by his parents, Sylvest J. and Leonise C. Cheramie; and brother, Abby Cheramie. 

Proud of his business. Proud of his kids. Proud of his family. Proud of where he came from. A bayou boy through and through. He will be sadly missed.

Samart-Mothe is honored to serve the Cheramie family.

