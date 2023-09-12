RICHARD COMPEAUX, III

Richard “RJ” Compeaux, III, resident of Larose, passed away on Sunday, September 10, 2023, surrounded by his loving family at the age 71.
RJ is survived by his wife of 50 years, Patricia Theriot Compeaux; children, Richard “Richie” Compeaux IV and Meagan C. Callais (Stephen); grandchildren, Cecilia and Oscar Callais; mother, Lonis Cheramie Compeaux; siblings, Ricky Compeaux (Wayne Foret), Myra Plaisance (Dale) and Renell Compeaux (Jan Birkhoff) as well as many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, Richard Compeaux Jr.
The family would like to thank the staff of Thibodaux Regional Health System and the staff of Thibodaux Regional Cancer Institute for their care and compassion.
Per his request, private graveside services will be held at a later date.
Falgout Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.
