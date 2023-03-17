RICKEY CHERAMIE, SR.

Rickey “Beck” Anthony Cheramie, Sr., 66, passed away on Thursday, March 9, 2023.
Visitation will be held at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church on Friday, March 17th from 9 am until service time. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11 am with burial to follow in the church cemetery.
Rickey is survived by his sons, Rickey Cheramie Jr. and Geddy Cheramie Sr.; daughters, Sunshine Brunet and Ariel Bruce; 19 grandchildren; brothers, Phillip, Eldon Jr. “Buddy”, Billy Cheramie and Travis Terrebonne; sisters, Rhonda Cheramie, Lynette Dardar, Cher Polkey, Jody Terrebonne and step father, Lawrence “Chine” Terrebonne.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Eldon Cheramie and Eva Mae Terrebonne; brother, Rhoddy Cheramie.
Falgout Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
