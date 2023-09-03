RICKY CHIASSON

Ricky J. Chiasson, 56, a native and resident of Lockport, passed away on Thursday, August 31, 2023.

Ricky is survived by his wife, Samantha “Sam” B. Chiasson; son, Rhys J. Chiasson (Sadie); stepchildren, Rance, Mandi and Dylon Matherne; grandchildren, Hardin and Jensin; 11 step-grandchildren; mother, Helen Dufrene Chiasson; brothers, Robert J. “Brud” Chiasson III (Brenda), Russell J. Chiasson; sister, Roxanne C. Cretini (Floyd); Godchildren, Jonathan Cretini, Casey Lottinger, Carys Lybarger and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, Robert J. Chiasson Jr. and sister, Rita Chiasson.

At a young age, Ricky was a natural athlete. He loved track and playing basketball. He found a love for drag racing and shared that with his son. He was a jack of all trades. He will be missed by all who knew him.

Private services will be held.

Falgout Funeral Home is honored to serve the Chiasson family.

