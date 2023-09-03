RICKY CHIASSON

Ricky J. Chiasson, 56, a native and resident of Lockport, passed away on Thursday, August 31, 2023.
Ricky is survived by his wife, Samantha “Sam” B. Chiasson; son, Rhys J. Chiasson (Sadie); stepchildren, Rance, Mandi and Dylon Matherne; grandchildren, Hardin and Jensin; 11 step-grandchildren; mother, Helen Dufrene Chiasson; brothers, Robert J. “Brud” Chiasson III (Brenda), Russell J. Chiasson; sister, Roxanne C. Cretini (Floyd); Godchildren, Jonathan Cretini, Casey Lottinger, Carys Lybarger and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, Robert J. Chiasson Jr. and sister, Rita Chiasson.
At a young age, Ricky was a natural athlete. He loved track and playing basketball. He found a love for drag racing and shared that with his son. He was a jack of all trades. He will be missed by all who knew him.
Private services will be held.
Falgout Funeral Home is honored to serve the Chiasson family.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.