RITA BRUNET

Rita L. Brunet, 96, a native and resident of Galliano passed away on Sunday, February 19, 2023.
Visitation will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church on Friday, February 24th from 9:00 a.m. until funeral time. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. with burial to follow in Cheramie Cemetery.
She is survived by her son, Chris (Katie) Brunet; daughter, Debbie (George) White; daughter-in-law, Alida Brunet; sisters, Emma Charpentier, and Audrey Patterson; 3 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; and 3 great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 74 years, Sostine J. Brunet, Sr.; son, Sostine “Tony” Brunet, Jr.; parents, Joseph and Georgina Ledet Lefort; brothers, E.J. Lefort, Earlis Lefort, Norman Lefort, and Joseph Lafort; sisters, Rose Danos, and Uthive Brunet; step-grandson, Joseph Savoie.
She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great-grandmother. She loved to read and fish.
The family would like to send special thanks to her caregivers for allowing her to stay in her home.
Falgout Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements.
