ROBERT BREAUX

Robert “Bobby” Breaux, 70 a native of Mathews, La. and resident of Raceland, La. passed away on Saturday, February 25, 2023 with his loving family near his side.
Visitation will be from 9:00am on until service time on Saturday, March 4, 2023 at St. Hilary Multi-Purpose Building. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00am at St. Hilary Multi-Purpose Building.
Bobby is survived by his wife of 43 years Charlene Kreamer Breaux, children; Allison Breaux Adams and husband Joshua Adams, Becky Breaux Gautreaux and husband Grant Gautreaux, grandchildren; Anthony and Charlie Adams, Lucy and Amos Gautreaux, siblings; Yvonne Dufrene, Lynn Breaux (Janet “CheeChee”), Evelyn Arcement (Michael) Katherine “Kate” Allemand, and Janice Lepine (Aaron).
Bobby was preceded in death by his parents; Harry, Jr. and Jeanne Breaux, brother; Allen Breaux, nephews; Aaron Breaux and Rusty Arcement, niece; Mary Beth Allemand, brothers-in-law; Whitney Allemand, Garland Dufrene and Donald Foret.
Bobby was employed by Breaux’s AC, Union Carbide, Valentine Paper, and John Deere.
Bobby’s family would like to express a heartfelt thank you to Haydel Hospice and Ochsner Medical Center Oncology for all the love, care, and support given to them in their time of need.
