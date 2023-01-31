ROBERT LEE

Robert E. Lee, 83, a native of Golden Meadow, a resident of Larose, passed away on January 27, 2023.

Visitation will be from 9:00 am until 9:30 am for immediate family and public visitation from 9:00 am until 12:00 pm on Wednesday, February 1, 2023 at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church. In Golden Meadow, LA.  A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 12:00 pm with burial to follow in the church cemetery.

Mr. Lee is survived by his wife, Marilyn Layus Lee; son, Casey (Annette) Guidry; grandchildren, Jacob and Emilie Chvastasz, Wyatt and Kaden Guidry, Sophie Grace Wolverton; sister, Kathyleen Collins. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph “Jo-Jo” Lee and Henrietta Theriot Lee; sisters, Shirley Prejean and Jenice Cheramie.

He was a retired Texaco employee, also a member of the Greer and Greer (G & G) Hunting Club.  He loved to cook, hunt, fish, and spend time with his family, friends and grand-kids.  Robert never met a stranger. He was kind, gentle and the most patient man anyone ever met. He will be greatly missed by all that ever had the privilege to meet him. 

Falgout Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

