ROBERT SEVIN

Robert “Bob” J. Sevin, a native and resident of Grand Isle, LA, passed away on Sunday, September 10, 2023.
Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. on Friday, September 15, 2023 at Our Lady of the Isle Catholic Church, Grand Isle, LA. A Prayer Service will be celebrated at 11:00 am with burial to follow in Our Lady of the Isle Cemetery.
He is survived by the love of his life, Joyce Ann Sevin; children, Robert “T-Bob” Sevin, Jr. (Sue), Brian Sevin (Deborah), Dana Wright (Monte) and Keith “Bum” Sevin (Tina); grandchildren, Melissa, David, Jason, Jennifer, Tessara “Sara”, Stephanie, Brian Jr. and 9 great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Walter Sevin and Augusta Sevin Adams and step-father, Preston “Pete” Adams, Sr.; brother, Preston Adams, Jr. and sister, Elaine Peloquin.
Bob enjoyed fishing, hunting, and playing golf. He was president of Grand Isle Port Commission at the time of his passing and president and member of numerous fishing rodeos. His greatest pride and his attention were to his family. Bob spent a lifetime as a devoted husband and a loving, caring father. He especially enjoyed teaching his kids, grandkids and great grandkids how to fish on Grand Isle. Bob never met a stranger and many of his friends and business acquaintances considered him a mentor and a hero. Bob’s last position with Nalco Chemical was Vice President Executive Sales when he retired in 1988. After retirement he founded Sevico, a company specializing in Quality Training on Sales and Marketing. His passion was sharing his experiences and knowledge along with many stories, some which may have been “embellished” based on his real life experiences.
Falgout Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.