ROBERT WOODALL, SR.

Robert “Rob” Allen Wooddall Sr., age 59, passed away on Friday, March 10, 2023 at 7:09 p.m. He was a native of Atlanta, GA and resident of Galliano, LA.
Rob is survived by his wife of 18 years, Joanne Labiche Wooddall; sons, Robert Wooddall Jr., and Corey Wooddall and wife, Kristen; daughters, Rachael W. Anderson and husband, Thomas, and Karen Wooddall; stepson, Dustin Cheramie; stepdaughter, Trish Lafont and husband, Travis; sister, Stacy Labiche; and 12 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.
Rob was preceded in death by his parents, William “Bill” Wooddall, and Patricia Collins Christensen and husband, Roger.
Falgout Funeral is honored to serve the Wooddall family.
