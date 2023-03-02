RODNEY BOURG

Rodney J. “Hotrod” Bourg, 56, a native and resident of Larose, passed away on Monday, February 27, 2023.
Visitation will be held at Holy Rosary Catholic Church on Tuesday, March 7th from 10 am until service time. A memorial Mass will be celebrated at 12 noon with burial to follow in the church cemetery.
Rodney is survived by his daughters, Caroline Bourg and Brittney Trosclair; grandchildren, Malaysia Bourg, Malachi Bourg, Madison Bourg, Eliana Pensis, Isaiah Pensis; brothers, Douglas Bourg Sr. (Bridgette), Steven J. Bourg Jr. (Connie), Rickie Bourg (Ava), Darryl Bourg (Khristine); sisters, Donna Hebert (Leon), Juanita Bruce (Darrell); numerous nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Steven J. Bourg Sr. and Yvonne Gros Bourg; grandchildren, Aaliyah and Delilah Trahan and Elijah Holmes and sister, Sandra Bourg.
Rodney enjoyed fishing and spending time with family and friends. He loved making model cars.
Falgout Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
