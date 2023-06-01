RODNEY GRIFFIN

Rodney "Rod" Griffin passed away peacefully on May 24th, 2023.
He was preceded in death by his parents Hubert and Jane Griffin, his sister Geraldine Griffin Bernard(Louis), and brother Donald Griffin.
He is survived by his loving wife of 44 years, Evelyn Gautreaux Griffin, son Gillon Orgeron (Erica), grandchildren Hayden Orgeron, Brook Albrest, Lulu Albrest and one great granddaughter Olivia Morales. He is also survived by his sister Sandra Griffin Pitre (David), and many nieces and nephews.
He was a graduate of Golden Meadow High School(1958). Rodney worked his entire career of 47 years achieving the position of branch manager at State Bank and Trust; he retired in 2006. He enjoyed his retirement spending time with friends and family; he also enjoyed taking trips across the country on Senior Bus Tours with Evelyn and their friends and family vacations.
Rodney and Evelyn moved to Sun City Center, Florida in 2022, to be closer to family. He succumbed to his illnesses on May 24th, 2023. He will be remembered with love by his friends and family for his kindness and generosity.
The Griffin/Orgeron family would like to thank Lifepath Hospice House for the exceptional care they gave Rodney.
A Memorial Mass will be celebrated on July 8th, 2023 at Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Larose, Louisiana. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. mass at 11 a.m. Rod will be laid to rest in the church cemetery.
