ROGER FELARISE

Roger J. Felarise, 76 a native of Pointe-Au-Sausis, passed away April 1, 2023 with his loving family near his side.
Visitation will be on Tuesday April 4, 2023 from 5:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. at Falgout Funeral Home in Galliano, La. and Wednesday 5, 2023 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church from 10:00 a.m. until service times. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 12:00 noon with burial in the church cemetery.
Roger is survived by his wife of 58 years, Charleen C. Felarise, daughters; Angie (Danny) and Becky (Benjy), grandchildren; Joshua (Teri), Brett (Logan), Kaylee (Dane), Cody (Dominique), and Bekah (Jake), great-grandchildren; Noa and Emma and 2 on the way, step-great-grandchildren; Danny, Selene, and Jace, sister Hazel F. Cheramie, brothers; Roland, Sr (Delores), Perry, Sr. (Marie), and Ezeman, Jr. (Gwen), sisters-in-law; Patsy Cheramie and Grace Felarise, numerous nieces and nephews.
Roger is preceded in death by his parents; Ezeman, Sr. and Zelma, daughter; Celina, brothers; Stephen, Sr. and Herman, Sr. (Odelia), In-laws; Dumas and Rosemary Cheramie.
Thank you to the staff of Journey Hospice and special uber driver, Brent Savoie. Roger was a member of the Masonic Lodge #484 and also a member of the Jerusalem Shriners, He was loved by all who know him and a greater man was hard to find. He will be missed.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.