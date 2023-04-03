ROGER FELARISE

Roger J. Felarise, 76 a native of Pointe-Au-Sausis, passed away April 1, 2023 with his loving family near his side.

Visitation will be on Tuesday April 4, 2023 from 5:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. at Falgout Funeral Home in Galliano, La. and Wednesday 5, 2023 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church from 10:00 a.m. until service times. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 12:00 noon with burial in the church cemetery.

Roger is survived by his wife of 58 years, Charleen C. Felarise, daughters; Angie (Danny) and Becky (Benjy), grandchildren; Joshua (Teri), Brett (Logan), Kaylee (Dane), Cody (Dominique), and Bekah (Jake), great-grandchildren; Noa and Emma and 2 on the way, step-great-grandchildren; Danny, Selene, and Jace, sister Hazel F. Cheramie, brothers; Roland, Sr (Delores), Perry, Sr. (Marie), and Ezeman, Jr. (Gwen), sisters-in-law; Patsy Cheramie and Grace Felarise, numerous nieces and nephews.

Roger is preceded in death by his parents; Ezeman, Sr. and Zelma, daughter; Celina, brothers; Stephen, Sr. and Herman, Sr. (Odelia), In-laws; Dumas and Rosemary Cheramie. 

Thank you to the staff of Journey Hospice and special uber driver, Brent Savoie. Roger was a member of the Masonic Lodge #484 and also a member of the Jerusalem Shriners, He was loved by all who know him and a greater man was hard to find. He will be missed. 

