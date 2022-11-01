ROLAND GASPARD

Roland Joseph Gaspard,75, a native of Golden Meadow and resident of Cut Off, passed away on Thursday, October 27, 2022.
Visitation will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, on Wednesday, November 2nd from 10 a.m. until service time. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 12 noon with burial to follow in the church cemetery.
Roland is survived by his children, Dawn Galiano and husband, Raleigh Galiano Jr. and Kerry Gaspard and wife, Denise Gaspard; grandchildren, Abigail Gaspard (Jonathan Gros), Alexandria Galiano (Austin Aucoin) and Ethan Gaspard (Faith Boudreaux); brothers, Dolton Jr., Nolan, Norrison “Sonny” and Timmy Gaspard and companion, Mary Jane Cheramie.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Sandra Sue Guidry Gaspard; parents, Dolton Sr. and Eleanora Gisclair Gaspard; siblings, Livingston Gaspard, Dorothy Dubois, Lindsey Gaspard, Larry Gaspard and Catherine Amos.
Roland will always be remembered as an amazing storyteller with a huge heart. He was a great husband, father, grandfather, brother and uncle to many and will be dearly missed. He was a lifetime oyster fisherman and a member of the Knights of Columbus.
After, 10 years, he is reunited with his soulmate once again. Oh, the joy there is in heaven!
In lieu of flowers, donations to the Larose Civic Center.
Falgout Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
