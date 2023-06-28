ROLAND GUIDRY

Roland Joseph Guidry, a native of Galliano, Louisiana and resident of Cut Off, Louisiana, passed away on June 26, 2023, at the age of 87. Born on a houseboat in Lafourche Parish on December 15, 1935, Roland was proud of his Cajun heritage, having traced his Guidry family lineage from La Rochelle, France in 1648, to Port Royal, Acadia (Nova Scotia), in 1671, to Bayou Lafourche, Louisiana in 1797. He grew up on the water and made his early living there as a shrimper and oyster fisherman, and later as captain of his own tug, named for the love of his life, his wife of 65 years, LouAnna Guidry. Though he eventually left the water, he didn’t stray very far – he bought and ran a motel and lounge in Cut Off. The lounge featured a bar, built by him, in the shape of a boat, with a mermaid figurehead! “The Captain,” as he was nicknamed, served and entertained patrons for many years at “The Boatshed.”
Roland proudly served his country as an Army Reservist with the Louisiana National Guard, from 1952 to 1960. In 1976, he was elected as a member of the Greater Lafourche Port Commission where he served with distinction from 1976 to 1992.
In January, 1992, he was appointed by Governor Edwin Edwards to head the newly created Louisiana Oil Spill Coordinator’s Office. As the Oil Spill Coordinator, he and his office developed a statewide oil spill prevention and response plan to coordinate response efforts from all appropriate state agencies and private entities, and administered a fund to carry out response activities. Serving under the direction and control of the Governor, and at the Governor’s pleasure, Roland served Louisiana with distinction – so much so that, when Governor Edwards left office, he was retained as Oil Spill Coordinator by Governors Mike Foster, Kathleen Blanco, and Bobby Jindal. But the most memorable and lasting rewards from his time as Coordinator were the lifelong friendships he made along the way. From the Coast Guard officers, State Police personnel, industry partners, the coastal scientists and especially his wonderful staff, he often remarked how blessed he felt to have known and worked with such amazing and dedicated professionals.
His greatest source of love and pride, however, was and has always been his family.
Roland is survived by his wife, LouAnna Crosby Guidry; four children: Cindy (Danny) Breaux, Kirk (Shelley) Guidry, Suzanne (Troy) Morain, and Leigh Anne Guidry; eight grandchildren: Jude (Tisha) Breaux, Brittany (Christian) Anders, Blair (James) Richard, Laurel (Mat) Drasner, Caroline (Joel) Smith, John Morgan (Claire) Morain, Kirk “Andy” (Annie) Guidry, and Sarah Morain; eight great-grandchildren: Noah, McKenna, Elliott, Hazel, Daisy, Parker, Rueben and Kirk, III; one sister, Deanna (Raymond) Duet.
Pre-deceased by his parents, Johnny and Marcelette Rousse Guidry.
Services will be held on Thursday, June 29, 2023, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Cut Off, Louisiana. Visitation from 10-12 with funeral mass at 12:00 noon with burial to follow in Cheramie Cemetery.
Arrangements by Falgout Funeral Home.
