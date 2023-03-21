ROSEMARY LAFONT

Rosemary Gisclair Lafont, 94, a native of Cut Off and resident of Thibodaux, passed away on Saturday, March 11, 2023.
She is survived by daughters, Dolly McGeever (Michael), Angela Cheramie (Jody), and Carmen Pitre; sons, Victor R. Lafont, and Toby Lafont (Jenny); grandchildren, Courtney Lafont, Brooks McGeever, Lauren Myers, Gabby Cheramie, Paxton and Reece Lafont; and great grandchildren, Athena Cheramie, Brody and Laurel McGeever, Beau, Bennett, Baylor and Brooks Myers.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Victor J. Lafont; her son, Donald “Biloxi” Lafont; parents, Armond and Edola Pitre; brothers, Calvin and Raoul Gisclair; sister, Irene Gisclair Pitre; paternal grandparents, Leon Michel Gisclair and Laurenza Marie Vegas; maternal grandparents, David and Eliza Adams Pitre.
Falgout Funeral Home was entrusted with private arrangements and burial.
