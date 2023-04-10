RUSSELL GRIFFIN

Russell J. Griffin, 65, a native and resident of Cut Off, La. passed away on Friday, April 7, 2023 with his loving family near his side.
Visitation will be Thursday, April 13, 2023 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church from 10:00am until service time. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 12:00 noon with burial at Cheramie Cemetery.
Russell is survived by his wife of 43 years, Sheila B. Griffin; daughters; Michelle (Keith) Griffin and Mandi (Tony)Griffin, grandchildren; Audie Pitre, Claire Griffin and Jordan Guidroz, great-grandchild; Hadleigh Duet, twin sister; Rosalind G. Melancon, sisters; Nona G. Vizier and Noreen G. Marcello, godchild; Carrington Vizier.
Russell was preceded in death by his parents; Levy, Jr. and Clarabelle Cheramie Griffin. In-laws; Mr. & Mrs. Thomas Barrilleaux
Russell loved History, Genealogy, and Football he coached Bantam Football for numerous years. A special thank you to the staff at Terrebonne General Medical General CCU, and his 5th floor nurses Megan and Melanie.
