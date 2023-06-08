RUTH ORGERON

Ruth E. Orgeron, age 88, passed away on Wednesday, June 7, 2023 surrounded by her family. Ruth was a devoted daughter, loyal sister, supportive friend and spectacular mother and grandmother. She was brilliant and beautiful inside and out.
Ruth was born and raised on Bayou Lafourche. She played the organ in St. Joseph Church as a young girl. She was a self-taught bookkeeper and owned a clothing store, The Fashion Center, located in Cut Off. Ruth was an administrative assistant for Lockport Tugs and Atlantic International for most of her working years. She was an officer in the Louisiana Oyster Festival Association and was a tireless advocate for the oyster industry.
Ruth attended nearly every Saints home game for over 30 years. Cooking wasn’t her favorite activity, but unfortunately for her, she was very good at it. Each Sunday, as long as she was able, she prepared a feast for family lunch. On away game Sundays, we knew to clear out before 11:30 so that she could put on her headphones to hear the WWL radio coverage while watching the game on her big screen. For a time, she was pulling double duty, attending both Saints and Hornets home games. Her much younger children and nephews who attended with her could hardly keep up.
Ruth loved to travel and learn. She instilled in her children and grandchildren intellectual curiosity and a love for learning. Unlike many of her peers, she embraced technology and was always eager to learn more.
As a mother and grandmother, she was second to none. Fiercely protective and wise, she was always willing to listen and give advice. The fruits of a life well-lived were lovingly passed on to her children and grandchildren in the form of wit and wisdom.
Those of us who were lucky enough to have known and loved her will miss her immensely.
Ruth is survived by her children, Cindy Hebert, John Orgeron (Ami) and Lisa Orgeron; grandchildren, Jordan Orgeron (Mai), Amelia Orgeron and Lily Orgeron; great grandchildren, Connor Orgeron and Sam Orgeron; brother, Micheal Eymard and sister Mamie Melancon.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Louis “Beto” and Inez Eymard; son, Peter Orgeron; grandson, Jack Brady; son-in law, Carl Hebert; and siblings, Stella Pierce and Rodney Eymard.
The family would like to thank Ruth’s sitters, Janelle, Cheryl and Vicky for their kindness and friendship.
