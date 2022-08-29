RYAN FRANCE

It is with broken hearts that we announce the passing of Ryan Louis France, 35, a native of Matthews, La and resident of Bayou Blue on Friday, August 26, 2022 at his home.
Family and friends are invited to attend the Visitation on Wednesday, August 31, 2022 from 12:30 Noon until 2:00 p.m. at St. Hilary of Poitiers Catholic Church in Raceland. A Memorial Mass will begin at 2:00 p.m.
Ryan is survived by his loving wife, Rebecca Rose France; 1 Daughter, Morgan Rose France; His Parents, Robert and Jana Pierce France; Brothers, Brandon (Rebecca) and Jared France; Sister, Jessi France; Grandparents, Herbert and Gerry Pierce; His In- Laws, Bob and Debbie Paschal; Brother-In-law, Michael Paschal; Nephews - Owen, Noah, and Levi; Nieces - Alyssa, Mckenzie, Lillian and Anna; Also, 2 Uncles, 5 Aunts, and numerous cousins.
Ryan was preceded in death by Grandparents, Thomas “TJ” and Nell France; Aunt, Laurie Autin; and Uncle, Steve Autin.
Ryan was a graduate of Central Lafourche High School and University of Lafayette Louisiana (ULL)
His morals and family values were most important to him. He loved spending time with his family, but his most enjoyable time was the time he spent with his 7-year-old daughter, Morgan. Ryan will be missed by those he left behind and he will never be forgotten.
Falgout Funeral Home of Raceland is handling all arrangements.
