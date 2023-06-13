SALLY PERRIN

Sally Martin Perrin, 94, a native of Golden Meadow and resident of Galliano passed away on Saturday, June 10th, 2023.

Family and friends are invited to a visitation at Falgout Funeral Home in Galliano on Friday, June 16th from 5:00 pm until 9:00 and at Golden Meadow First Baptist Church on Saturday, June 17th, 2023 from 9:00 am until service time. Funeral Services will begin at 11:00 am with procession following to her burial in Cheramie Cemetery.

Mrs. Sally is survived by her children, Christine (Danny) Charpentier, James “Jimmy” (Deborah) Perrin, David (Chris) Perrin, A.J. Perrin III, and Lisa (Patton) Pierce; 12 grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren; 2 great great grandchildren; and sister: Clara Bell M. Doucet.

Mrs. Perrin was preceded in death by her loving husband: Rev. Athanas “A.J.” J. Perrin, Jr.; son: Peter Perrin; and parents: Roseleus Martin and Esperance Cheramie Martin.

Mrs. Sally loved cooking and spending time with her family and friends.

Falgout Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments