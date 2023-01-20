SARAH RIGAUD

Sarah Godwin Rigaud, 87, died on Saturday, November 26, 2022. Sarah, born in Walton County, Florida, was the daughter of Eola Courtney and I.D. Godwin. Sarah spent her childhood in Walton County, Florida before moving to Grand Isle, La in the mid-1950s. It was in Grand Isle where she met and married her husband, Norman Rigaud. Sarah and Norman owned and operated Sarah’s Diner in Grand Isle, La for nearly thirty years. Sarah loved feeding and visiting with her customers and they fondly remember her delicious food and welcoming spirit.
Sarah was proceeded in death by her husband of 54 years, Norman Rigaud; her mother Eola Courtney Spoon; her father I. D. Godwin; and infant sister Flora Marie Godwin.
Sarah is survived by her son, Edward Rigaud (Tena); daughter Annette Rigaud; grandchildren, Jason Rigaud, Tiffany Kleynhans (Kelvin), Andrea Torregrosa (Saulo), Jenna Rigaud; step-granddaughter, Nicole Benoit (Eric); as well as six great-grandchildren, Luke, Viviane, Paulo, Cyrus, Isla and Norah; and three step-great-grandchildrenen, Gavin, Jayden and Kale.
The family would like to thank Silver Cross rehab and nursing facility of Brookhaven, Ms. and Hospice Ministries for their care of Mrs. Sarah in her final months and days.
A graveside service will be held on January 28, 2023 at 10 a.m. at the new Grand Isle cemetery on Cemetery Lane, Grand Isle, LA.
