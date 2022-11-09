SHERRY LITCHFIELD

Sherry Perrett Litchfield, 70, a native and resident of Cut Off passed away on Saturday, November 5, 2022.
Visitation will be held at Falgout Funeral Home in Galliano on Tuesday, November 15th from 9:00 a.m. until funeral time. Funeral Services will be held in the funeral home at 12:00 p.m. with burial to follow in First Baptist Cemetery in Church Point, LA.
Sherry is survived by her husband, Benjamin I. Newton; daughters, Sonya (Jasen) Folse and Pam (Douglas, III) Daigle; step-daughter, Donna Bledsoe, Cheryl (Jim) Luther & Sandra (Brett) Smith ;step daughter-in-law, Terri Litchfield; brother, Bill Perrett; step-sister Dianne (Johnny) Gauthier; grandchildren, Camryn Daigle, Chelsea Daigle, Madalyn Vegas, Cayde Lee and Brett Bourgeois; step-grandchildren, Dallas, Cameron, Zachary, Joshua, Meredith, Secile, Ozzy, Linzi, Amber, Henry and Easton; nieces, Tressy, Starlet, Brenda, Linda, Kimmy, Amanda, Jennifer and Julie; nephew, Raliegh.
She was preceded in death by her 3rd husband, Rea Litchfield; father, Cola H. Perrett; mother, Janie Lozelle Wilson Brasseaux; step-father, Herby Brasseaux; sisters, Frankie White and Carol Cheramie; step-son, Stephen Litchfield; step-brothers, Ricky Brasseaux and Danny Brasseaux.
Sherry was president of Veterans of Foreign War Auxiliary.
Falgout Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.