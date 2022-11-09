SHERRY LITCHFIELD

Sherry Perrett Litchfield, 70, a native and resident of Cut Off passed away on Saturday, November 5, 2022.

Visitation will be held at Falgout Funeral Home in Galliano on Tuesday, November 15th from 9:00 a.m. until funeral time. Funeral Services will be held in the funeral home at 12:00 p.m. with burial to follow in First Baptist Cemetery in Church Point, LA.

Sherry is survived by her husband, Benjamin I. Newton; daughters, Sonya (Jasen) Folse and Pam (Douglas, III) Daigle; step-daughter, Donna Bledsoe, Cheryl (Jim) Luther & Sandra (Brett) Smith ;step daughter-in-law, Terri Litchfield; brother, Bill Perrett; step-sister Dianne (Johnny) Gauthier; grandchildren, Camryn Daigle, Chelsea Daigle, Madalyn Vegas, Cayde Lee and Brett Bourgeois; step-grandchildren, Dallas, Cameron, Zachary, Joshua, Meredith, Secile, Ozzy, Linzi, Amber, Henry and Easton; nieces, Tressy, Starlet, Brenda, Linda, Kimmy, Amanda, Jennifer and Julie; nephew, Raliegh.

She was preceded in death by her 3rd husband, Rea Litchfield; father, Cola H. Perrett; mother, Janie Lozelle Wilson Brasseaux; step-father, Herby Brasseaux; sisters, Frankie White and Carol Cheramie; step-son, Stephen Litchfield; step-brothers, Ricky Brasseaux and Danny Brasseaux.

Sherry was president of Veterans of Foreign War Auxiliary.

Falgout Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements. 

