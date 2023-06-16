SHIRLEY CHAMPAGNE

Shirley “Shirley Mae” G. Champagne, 92, a native of Lockport and resident of Gheens passed away Thursday, June 15th, 2023.
Family and friends are invited to attend a visitation on Tuesday, June 20th, 2023 at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Gheens from 9:00 am until servivce time. Her Funeral Mass will begin at 11:00 am with procession following to her burial in Holy Savior Cemetery in Lockport.
Mrs. Shirley is survived by her children: Elaine C. Breaux, Judy C. Newhouse, Gerald J. Champagne, Jeffery P. Champagne; daughter in law: Theresa P. Champagne; 10 grandchildren; and 17 great grandchilden.
Mrs. Champagne was preceded in death by her husband: Daniel J. Champagne, Sr.; children: Daniel J. Champagne Jr. and Donald J. Champagne; parents: Opta Griffin and Selma O. Griffin; and brothers: Louis Griffin, Sr. and Whitney Griffin, Sr.
The family would like to thank the staff at The Broadway for their loving care while she was there
Falgout Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements.
