Sidney Torres, 82, resident of Raceland, passed away on Tuesday, June 13, 2023.
Visitation will be held at St. Hilary of Poitiers Catholic Church on Friday, June 16th from 9 am until service time. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11 am with burial to follow in St. Mary Cemetery.
Sidney is survived by his wife, Shirley Ann Foret Torres; children, Darren Torres (Angelique), David Torres (Tammy), Gregory Torres (Stephanie) and Garret Torres (Amy); 10 grandchildren; brother, Mike Torres and sister, Judy Delatte.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Elton and Vivian Torres; daughter, Mary Torres and brother, Chip Torres.
Falgout Funeral Home is honored to serve the Torres family.
