SIMON BRUCE

Simon Joseph Bruce, 32, native and resident of Cut Off passed away on Thursday, April 19th, 2023.

Family and friends are invited to a visitation at Christian Family Center at 18119 East Main Street in Galliano on Thursday, April 27th, 2023 from 9am till service time. Memorial Services will begin at 11:00.

Mr. Simon is survived by his longtime companion and wife: Paige Griffin Bruce; daughter: Harper Grace; mother: Gloria D. Bruce; brothers: Nicholas (Brena) Bruce, Gary (Linsy) Bruce, Jr.; in-laws: Jerry and Matilda Griffin; sister-in-law: Crystal (Juancarlos) Suarez; brother-in-law: Seth (Toni) Griffin; grandmother: Loretta P. Duet; aunts: Susan Duet, Charlene Terrebonne (Lee); uncle: Luxton (Diane) Bruce, Bubba Rebstock; godmother: Renetta (Daniel) Derosia; godfather: David Boudoin; canine companion Moosie; many cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Mr. Bruce was preceded in death by his father: Gary “Moose” Bruce, Sr.; grandparents: Eroy J. Duet, John and Elva Bruce; and aunts: Cathy Rebstock and Connie Duet.

Simon loved to fish, hunt, being in the outdoors, growing up on his daddy’s trawl boat, and spending time with his family especially Paige and Harper Grace.

Falgout Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements.

Recommended for you

Load comments