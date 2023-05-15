STANLEY FORET

Stanley P. Foret, 89, a native and resident of Raceland, La. passed away on May 11, 2023 with his loving family near his side.
Visitation will be Tuesday, May 16, 2023 from 9:00am until service time at St. Hilary of Poitier’s Church. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00am with burial at St. Mary’s Cemetery.
Stanley is survived by his children; Kirk Foret, Kelly Foret, and Christopher Foret, numerous nieces and nephews.
Stanley was preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Meryl C. Foret, parents; Anatole and Alice Matherne Foret, brothers; Wilton (Vivian) Foret, Malcolm (Uda Mae) Foret, Dudley (Lynne) Foret sisters; Thelma (Gus) Guidry, Louise Gautreaux, Earline (Joseph) Cheramie and Audrey Foret.
Stanley enjoyed cooking, fishing, hunting, gardening, sports (LSU) and spending time with his family. He was a loving father, Coach and teacher for 411/2 years, Holy Savior Catholic School (111/2) years and Central Lafourche High School (30) years.
Stanley was a member of the United States Army from 1954-1956 and the VFW Post 3665.
Falgout Funeral Home entrusted with funeral arrangements.
