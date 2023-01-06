STEVE CHERAMIE, JR.

Steve “Stevie” John Cheramie, Jr., beloved Father, Grandfather, Son and Brother, passed away on December 6, 2022. He was 54 years old. A memorial service will be held Friday.
Steve is survived by his children, Steve John III (Brittany), Tony James, Davey Paul and Jamie Lynn Cheramie; grandsons, Dax, Jayden and Peanut; mother, Chris Richoux Brandon; step-father, John Brandon; sister, Nicole “Nikki” Reding; brother, Hoyt Cheramie (Lesley); two aunts, Nannie Sharon and Aunt Carole “Ollie” Richoux; cousins, Mark and Matt (Marie) Bouzigard, Stacy B. Bruson (Darin); nephews Paul (Claire) and Jack Reding and Eli Cheramie; nieces, Katelyn Reding (Justin Galjour) and Emily Cheramie; very dear friend, Vicki Fisher and her mother Elaine.
Steve was preceded in death his grandparents, Dave “Pa Dave” and Camelia C “Mia” Richoux; best friends, Toby and Roddy Terrebonne, Robert Bourgeois, Michelle Bruce and Wendy Cheramie.
Steve was a good man with a heart of gold, who loved and was loved by his family and friends.
He was a talented welder for over 30 years. He was praised for his ability to weld anything. He also had the prettiest bead on the bayou.
Stevie loved the outdoors, gardening and the feel of digging in the dirt and watching things grow brought great joy to him. He shared this passion with his Nannie Sharon.
Besides his family, he loved his dogs. He has many pitbulls over the years who were very dear to him.
Stevie will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.
