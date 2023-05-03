TAMMY BOUDREAUX

Tammy Stevens Boudreaux, 61, a native of Lockport, LA and resident of Larose, LA passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 29, 2023 surrounded by her family and friends.
Tammy is survived by her loving husband, Farrel Boudreaux; her parents, Melvin “Red” and Elsie Stevens; her only child, Travis Bourgeois and his wife, Kristina; her grandchildren, Kylerlynn, Brennen, Lexi, Dryden, Ezrah, Diana, and Korey; her godchildren, Sheri Ryan, Fallon Falgout, and Jai Bruce; her adopted godchild, KB, her children Anora and Lillian; her siblings, Sue Lirette (Alvin), Jerry Nunes (Wanda), Roxanne Falgout (Joey), Craig Stevens, Mark Stevens (Sue), brother in law Bobby; and all her extended family.
She is preceded in death by her beautiful sister, Linda Stringer.
Tammy enjoyed spending time with her husband, her son and his wife, all seven of her grandchildren, her family, and her friends. She loved watching tv. Tammy especially loved to smile and enjoy life. She loved cooking, camping, and BBQ-ing. You could always find Tammy rocking or swinging. She enjoyed holding her husband tight while riding their Harley.
We would especially like to thank Dr Scott Picou, Dr Dorothy Lewis, Dr Arvind Yertha, and the ICU nurses at North Oaks Medical Center for the care, time, and attention they gave Tammy.
Family and friends are invited to attend a celebration of Tammy’s life from 9:00 am until 12:00 pm on Saturday, May 13, 2023 at Falgout Funeral Home, Lockport, LA, followed by a motorcycle last ride to St. Hilary Cemetery, Raceland, LA where graveside services will be held.
Falgout Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
