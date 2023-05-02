THELMA DARDAR

Thelma M. Dardar, 89, born October 19, 1933 was a native and resident of Golden Meadow, LA went to be with the Lord on April 25, 2023.
Visitation will be held at South Lafourche Assembly of God Church, Galliano, LA, on Friday, April 28, 2023 from 9:00 a.m. until funeral time. Funeral Services will be at 11:00 a.m. with burial to follow in Cheramie Cemetery.
She is leaving her earthly family to be in her Heavenly home until they all meet again. Surviving are her children, Barbara (Richard) Scott, Hanson Dardar, Marie (Mike) Guebert, Bobbie (Mike) Linder and Tammy (Jimmy “Bones”) Robertson; 8 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great-grandchildren; brothers, Clemire (Poncho) Dardar and Irvin Dardar; numerous nephews, nieces and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Antoine Dardar; father, Oneziphor (Phor Phor) Dardar; mother, : Louise Dardar; brother, Claude Dardar; sister, Dolores Anselmi; grandsons, Kristofer Dardar and Hanson “Chippy” Dardar, Jr.; daughter-in-law, Delaine Guidry Dardar.
Thelma was a prayer warrior and she loved serving the Lord. She was a member of South Lafourche Assembly of God. She enjoyed crocheting and quilting and yard work. She loved spending time with her children, grandchildren, sibling and all.
Special thanks to the doctors and staff of St. Joseph Hospice for their excellent care and compassion.
Falgout Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements.
