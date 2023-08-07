THERESA CHAMPAGNE

Theresa P. “Terry” Champagne, 79, a native of Hartford, Conn and resident of Gheens passed away on Saturday, July 29, 2023.

Graveside Services will be held at Holy Savior Cemetery on Tuesday, August 8TH at 6 p.m.

Terry is survived by her brothers, Craig (Carol) Peralli, and Frank (Tina) Peralli; brothers-in-law, Gerald (Shirleen) Champagne, and Jeffery Champagne; sisters-in-law, Elaine Breaux, and Judy Newhouse; numerous nieces and nephews.

Terry was preceded in death by her husband, Donald J. Champagne; parents, Frank and Anna Peralli; sister, Frances Ray.

Special thanks to Journey Hospice and her sitters, Chelsea Alario, Lisa Alario, Bonnie Hohenesee, Annette Whitlock, Felicia Vedros for the loving care they gave Terry!

Falgout Funeral Home is honored to serve the Champagne family.

 

