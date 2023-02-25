Theresa Yvonne Navarre Fontana, 89, a native of Napoleonville and resident of Raceland, LA passed away on Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 8:28 a.m.
Family and friends are invited to attend the visitation at St. Hilary of Poitiers Catholic Church in Raceland on Thursday, March 2, 2023, beginning at 9:00 a.m. until a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. with burial following in St. Mary Cemetery in Raceland.
Theresa is survived by her sons, Charles J. Fontana and wife, Brenda, and James G. Fontana and wife, Tina; daughter, Mary F. Quates and husband, Chuck; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren and large extended family.
Theresa was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Charles J. Fontana; parents, Joseph H. and Aurelia Boudreaux Navarre; son, Joseph P. Fontana; daughter-in-law, Myra D. Fontana; brothers, Robert, Paul, and Preston Navarre; sisters, Ida Max, Agnes Rodrigue, Florence Peltier, Mary Lee Guidry, and Mary Ann Price.
Theresa and her husband Charles were known for hosting St. Joseph’s Altars in their home for many years and there after assisting at Altars at local churches. She was one of the founding members of the Good Samaritan Food Band and Thrift Store. She devoted most of her life to volunteerism especially with the Catholic Church. She cherished her husband and children. She enjoyed working in her yard.
Samart-Mothe is honored to serve the Fontana family.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.