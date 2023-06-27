THERESA PITRE

Theresa Schouest Pitre, 82, a native of Cut Off, Louisiana, and resident of Richton, Mississippi, passed away on June 26, 2023 with her loving family at her side.
Graveside service will be held Saturday, July 1st, at 10 a.m. at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Cut Off, LA.
Theresa is survived by her children, Kenneth “Kanky” Pitre (Camilla), and Richard Pitre (Wendy): grandchildren, Jamie Callais, Rachael Matherne, Trey Pitre, Cody Pitre, Brayten Pitre, and Brhea Tadlock; great-grandchildren, Morgan Plaisance, Brady Barrilleaux, Tyler Matherne, Elle Tadlock, and Wilder Tadlock; great-great-grandchild, Parker Plaisance; siblings, Joyce Adams, Paula Matherne, and Milton “MJ” Schouest.
Theresa was preceded in death by her husband, Harold Pitre; daughter, Penny Pitre; great-grandchild, Cameron Miller; and parents, Milton Schouest and Lodius Dufrene Schouest.
Special thanks to Solace Hospice and her caregivers Suzanne, Gina, and Bridgette.
Samart-Mothe Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
