TILDEN GASPARD, SR.

Tilden “Te-Nu” Gaspard, Sr., 87, a native and resident of Golden Meadow, LA, passed away on Sunday, January 22, 2023.

Visitation will be held at Christian Family Center on Monday, January 30 from 10:00 am until funeral time. Funeral services will be held at 12:00 pm with burial to follow in Cheramie Cemetery.

Tilden is survived by his wife of 49 years, Rita A. Gaspard; sons, Tildon (Elizabeth) Gaspard, Jr., Carbet (Karen) Meyers, Jesse (Nancy) Meyers, and Carl (Tammy) Gaspard; sister, Anna Cheramie; 12 grandchildren; 4 step grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.

Tilden was preceded in death by his son, Jeremy Gaspard; parents, Wilson and Lucille Gaspard; brothers. Palique Gaspard, Sidnest Gaspard. Loris Gaspard and Wilkerson Gaspard and sister, Gustavia Gisclair.

Falgout Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments