TILLMAN TERREBONNE

Tillman “Pa-Pa” J. Terrebonne, Sr., 67, a native of Golden Meadow and a resident of Galliano, passed away on Thursday, November 24, 2022 at Our Lady of the Lake Hospital in Baton Rouge, LA.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, November 29, 2022 at First Baptist Church of Golden Meadow, 187 Oak Ridge Dr., Golden Meadow, LA 70354 from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. Funeral Services will begin at 11:00 a.m.
Tillman is survived by his wife of 50 years, Kathern “Ma” W. Terrebonne; 3 sons, David M. Terrebonne (Leslie), Tillman J. Terrebonne, Jr. (Paula), and Jeremy J. Terrebonne (Lindsey); 8 Grandchildren: Tana, Alaysia, Alonna, Tyler, Caden, Chloe, Collin, and Cameron “Boo-Boo” Terrebonne; 1 Brother, Terry Terrebonne; 3 Sisters, Joyce, Linda (Carl), and Becky; and several nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Viola and Tillman M. Terrebonne; and sister, Jan.
Tillman was a beloved Husband, Father and Grandfather. He enjoyed being outside and never took for granted what he worked his whole life for. He was a hard worker and provider for his family. He was enjoying his retirement with his family around him and he was so proud of his 3 boys and grandkids. He spent all of his days outdoors watching his grandkids play in the yard. He left a long, lasting impression on everyone he met. He will be so missed by his family and friends.
He Only Takes The Best
God saw that he was getting tired,
A cure was not to be.
So He put his arms around him and whispered, “Come with Me.”
With tearful eyes, we watched him suffer, and saw him fade away.
Although we loved him dearly,
We could not make him stay.
A golden heart stopped beating,
Hard-working hands to rest.
God broke our hearts to prove to us
He only takes “the best”.
Falgout Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.