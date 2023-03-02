TIMMY CARSON

Timmy “Redneck” Lynn Carson, 66, a native of Franklinton and resident of Raceland passed away on Saturday, February 25th, 2023.
Family and friends are invited to attend a visitation on Wednesday, March 1st, 2023 at Victory Life Church in Lockport from 10:00 am until service time. Funeral Services will begin at 12 noon with burial following in St. Mary’s Cemetery.
Mr. Timmy is survived by his loving wife of 46 years: Joy Plaisance Carson; children: Jarret Paul Carson and wife Amanda Sue Farmer, Linda Marie Carson and fiance Marty James Duplantis; brothers and sister: Kent Felder Carson and wife Pressila Carson; Kerry Karl Carson and wife Joyce Mae Pitre Carson; and grandchildren: Cameron Joseph Verdin, Trai Michael Carson and wife Cassidy Rogers Carson, Nakita Meshell Carson, Trevor Michael Carson and fiancee Alexia Michele Lozano, Nathan Michael Carson, Alexis Nicole Carson.
Mr. Carson was preceded in death by his mom and dad: Mercedes Theresa Theriot and Felder Joseph Carson and sister: Kristi Lee; and cow “dogs” Suzie and Buttercup.
Redneck was a kind hearted man that enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, sitting outside talking with his neighbors and riding the four wheeler with his dogs.
Falgout Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements.
