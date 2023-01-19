TOBY DUET

Toby J. Duet, Sr., 66, a native of Golden Meadow and resident of Galliano, passed away on Friday, January 13, 2023. 

Toby is survived by his sons, Luke (Ashley Allemand) Duet, and Toby Duet, Jr.; granddaughter, Brittlyn Guidry Orgeron; great-grandchildren, Kenzie Lee and Jax Orgeron; brother, Jonathan Duet; sister, Dollie Duet; sister-in-law, Poppy Duet; godchildren, Cherie Dufrene, and Michelle Thibodaux; and numerous nieces and nephews. 

Toby was preceded in death by his sons, Scotty Duet, and Cody Duet; parents, George N. Duet, and Velma Doucet Duet; brothers, Danny Duet, and Scotty Duet; sister-in-law, Theresa Orgeron Duet. 

Toby began working in the oil field, later becoming a crane operator for McDermott in the Persian Gulf. He then left McDermott to work in the family business where he became a much-loved fishing guide. He will be sadly missed by his family and friends. 

Falgout Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

