TOM PERE

Tom Paul Pere, 52, a native and resident of Larose, Louisiana passed away on May 15, 2023.    

A memorial service will be held at Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Larose on Tuesday, May 23, 2023 from 11:00 a.m. until service time. A Mass of Christian burial will be at 1:00 p.m. at Holy Rosary Catholic Church with burial in the Church Cemetery,

Tom is survived by his mother, Hazel Gisclair; sons, Keaton Jones and Layne Pere; brother, Reed (Jill) Pere; sisters, Kim (Wayne) Vice and Leigh Ann Dufrene; and godchild, Wayne “Mikey” Vice, Jr.; Godparents, Druby Gisclair and Joy Ann Rodrigue; niece, Kassi (Ryan) Louviere; great-niece, Harper Louviere; niece, Karli Robbins; nephew, Austin Dufrene, great-nephew: Alaric Terrebonne, nephews: Hunter Pere, Bailey Pere and Riley Pere, niece: Hilary Vice, and nephew: Mikey Vice.

Tom was preceded in death by his father: Ralph Pere; grandparent, Dominic Pere, Freddy and Thelma Guidry, Rosemond and Clarice Gisclair.

Tom loved his family and fishing.

