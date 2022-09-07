TRICIA VICKNAIR

Tricia M. Vicknair, 39, born July 1, 1983, a native of Lafourche Parish and was a resident of Terrebonne Parish passed away August 14, 2002.

Tricia is survived by her daughter, Brenya Guidroz and Brenya's father, Jason Guidroz; her father, Brian Vicknair; her sister, Sarah Vicknait; brothers, Joe Caudill and Jeremy Bergeron; also nieces and nephews.

Tricia is proceeded in death by her mother, Jerri Allemand; brother, Michael; Aunt Becky Theriot; and stepfather, Glenn Allemand.

Memorial services will be held at the pavilion at Gheens Park Sunday, September 18, 2022 starting at 11 a.m.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments