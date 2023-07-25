TROY MATHERNE

Troy J. Matherne, 53 a native of Raceland, La. and resident of both Gheens, La. and Alexandria, La. passed away on Saturday, July 22, 2023.
Visitation will be Thursday, July 27, 2023 at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Gheens, La. from 9:00 a.m. until service time. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. with cremation to follow.
Troy is survived by his father, Houston Matherne; sister, Kimberly Matherne Breaux (Miles); brother, Jeremy Matherne (Jennifer Badeaux); nephews, Miles, Jr. (Carrie), Aaron, Dillon and Derek; niece, Jade; great-nephews; Kaycee, Brantley and Gabriel.
Troy was preceded in death by his mother; Linda Griffin.
Troy’s family would like to thank Cheryl Carrier and his caregivers at Peach Community Home, Dr. Brunson, Dr. Razza and the staff at Regional Medical Center, Peach Community Home of Alexandria and Pecan Grove Training Center of Alexandria.
Troy loved playing music with the band Treater.
Falgout Funeral Home is honored to serve the Matherne family.
