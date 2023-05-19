UVALDA GEORGE

Uvalda Plaisance George, 86, a native and resident of Larose, LA, passed away on Wednesday, May 17, 2023.

Visitation will be from 11:00 am until 1:00 pm on Friday, May 19, 2023 at Holy Rosary Catholic Church, Larose, LA. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1:00 pm with burial to follow in the church cemetery.

She is survived by her daughters, Bonnie Gisclair (Ryan), Trixie Angelette (Bud) and Cindy George (Mark); grandchildren, Ryan Gisclair, Jr. (Sarah), Travis Gisclair (Ashley), Alisha Chiasson (Chase) and Macy George; great grandchildren, Drake, Destin, Madison, Avery, Alayna, Charley and Graham; sisters, Kate Callais and Vivian Nettles.

She was preceded in death by her husband, James George, Sr.; son, James George, Jr.; parents, Hector and Eliska Plaisance; brothers, Gilbert Plaisance and Alvin Plaisance and sister Ann Rogers.

Uvalda enjoyed playing bingo, pokeno and going to the casinos. She loved spending time with her family and friends and making roast beef using George’s original recipe.

Falgout Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

