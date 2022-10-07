VALERINA LEBOUEF

Valerina “Yen” LeBouef, 78, a native of Golden Meadow and resident of Galliano, passed away on Friday, September 30th, 2022.

Family and friends are invited to attend a visitation on Saturday, October 15th, 2022 at Falgout Funeral Home in Galliano from 10:00 a.m. until service time. A Memorial Service will be held in the parlor at 12:00 noon.

Mrs. Valerina is survived by her son, Darrin (Tina) Dardar; grandchildren, Phillip, Trey, Rickey, Eric, Rustin, Laryen, Bethany, and Alicia; great grandchildren: Braelyn, Avery, Emily, Deric, Ezra, Adarien “Dudabug”, Robert Jr. “GeGe”, Blessing ‘Bless”, Faith “Bulldozer”, Tyson, Rikki Jo, Brazen, Natalie, Madison, Zachariah, Jesse, Julian, Abel, Asher, Teagan; and sister: Elenora (Clay) Verdin.

Mrs. LeBouef was preceded in death by her daughter: Serena Dardar; grandchild: Brethany; grandson in law: Robert Davis, Sr. parents: Alexie LeBouef and Elbay “Bea” Dardar LeBouef; brother: Alvin “Vin” (Lilly) LeBouef; and sister: Dorothy LeBouef.

Mrs. Valerina was a Christian and an active member of Open Door Revival Center. 

Falgout Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements.

